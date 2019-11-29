SCU’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is here again, which means it’s time for the annual SoCalUncensored.com Holiday Gift Guide. Just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday too.

First some deals:

For Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Santino Bros. is offering 20% their beginners course, show tickets, and their one-day tryout. Use the code blackfriday19 at checkout.

Pro Wrestling Tees is doing their annual Black Friday sale with 20% off everything until Sunday, December 1.

RockyRomeroMerch.com has a Black Friday sale. You can get a 20% discount by using the code thanks20.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has their annual DVD and Blu Ray sale going on. Five DVDs are $40.00 or four Blu Rays are $55.00.

Highspots has a 25% off almost everything sale. You can even buy the turnbuckles from this year’s BOLA signed by the three finalists or even the actual ring apron.

Adrian Quest’s clothing line, Burrmuda, is having a 40% off everything online sale through Cyber Monday.

Masked Republic’s LuchaShop.com has 20% off on select items such as Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix cutouts.

Gift Ideas:

There are a lot of good wrestling books out right now. Here are some of our top picks.

A lot of people wear championship belts to pro-wrestling shows. With these rings, you can now wear up to 10 belts to shows now (20 if you get a set for your toes). There are belt buckles available too. You can pretty much just cover yourself in titles if you choose, like some fan version of Ultimo Dragon.

WWE has a replica Slammy Award for sale. They legitimately gave out so many of these awards over the years for various things no one will know if you actually won one or not. Did you know in 1987 they gave one out for Best Head and it was won by Gene Okerlund and Bam Bam Bigelow?

WWE also has a ton of ugly Christmas sweaters for sale, but the Eddie Guerrero one is the only one you really need. And it lights up.

When I’m thinking of must have wrestling memorabilia, nothing tops the list like an autographed baseball. Luckily Amazon has a Sting autographed ball for sale. And only 7 left in stock as of this writing.

The new Jushin Thunder Liger action figure from Storm Collectibles looks absolutely amazing. It is up for pre-order now at ringsidecollectibles.com. While it won’t be here for the holidays, you can always wrap a picture of it.

While loot boxes aren’t as big of a deal as they were a few years ago, Pro Wrestling Crate is still the king of these things. In every box, you get two shirts, a signed 8×10, a micro brawler, and a few other various goodies.

Chalk Line has a few cool WWE items, but here are my three favorites.

This Hart Foundation retro hockey jersey is pretty cool, but right now it looks like they are sold out in most sizes.

The Macho Man Randy Savage and a Nintendo Power Glove?

I was a big fan of wrestling and Garbage Pail Kids in my childhood, so this jacket is like worlds colliding. I can’t see any scenario that I’d ever wear this (I usually don’t go to places that fancy), but the fact that it exists is certainly something.

Lastly, while not specifically related to wrestling, if you love retro video games and retro wrestling games, the Retron 5 (or the Retro Freak from Japan) is great if you don’t have all the old systems still. The Retron 5 plays NES, SNES, Super Famicom, Genesis, Mega Drive, Famicom, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and GBA cartridges. Most games can be bought pretty cheaply on eBay.

