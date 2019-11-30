EWF – 29 November 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/30/2019

Brandon Gatson defeated Andy Brown in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of EWF’s November 29 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation
November 29, 2019
EWF Arena
Covina, CA

Honest Jon over Jordan Clearwater to win the EWF American Championship.

Alissa Jade over Vulcana by forfeit.

Dr. Kroger, Black Metal, & Wicked over Alissa Jade, SoCal Crazy, & Mariachi Loco.

Rico Dynamite over Archimedes to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Anthony Idol over Daniel Moon.

Super Beetle over Dan Joseph.

Brandon Gatson over Andy Brown in a Last Man Standing Match.

