EWF – 27 January 2018 – Quick Results

Empire Wrestling Federation
January 27, 2018
Hot Shots Auto Sales
Victorville, CA
The Hobo over Sainy Synclair
Maritza over Ayohka Muhara
Fidel Bravo over Davion Foreman to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship
Che Cabrera over Sargent Major
Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, & Richie Slade over Ty Ray, Akiyori Takizawa, & Shunsuke Sayama
