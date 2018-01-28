EWF – 27 January 2018 – Quick Results

Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, and Richie Slade defeated the team of Ty Ray, Akiyori Takizawa, and Shunsuke Sayama in the main event of EWF’s January 27 show in Victorville. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 27, 2018

Hot Shots Auto Sales

Victorville, CA

The Hobo over Sainy Synclair

Maritza over Ayohka Muhara

Fidel Bravo over Davion Foreman to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship

Che Cabrera over Sargent Major

Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, & Richie Slade over Ty Ray, Akiyori Takizawa, & Shunsuke Sayama