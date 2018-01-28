Navigation

EWF – 27 January 2018 – Quick Results

· 01/28/2018 Full Article

Results 0

Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, and Richie Slade defeated the team of Ty Ray, Akiyori Takizawa, and Shunsuke Sayama in the main event of EWF’s January 27 show in Victorville. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation
January 27, 2018
Hot Shots Auto Sales
Victorville, CA

The Hobo over Sainy Synclair

Maritza over Ayohka Muhara

Fidel Bravo over Davion Foreman to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship

Che Cabrera over Sargent Major

Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, & Richie Slade over Ty Ray, Akiyori Takizawa, & Shunsuke Sayama

, ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply