AWS “Metal Night” – 27 January 2018 – Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Jake Atlas to retain the AWS Heavyweight title in the main event of AWS Metal Night on January 27. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

Metal Night

January 27, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Desi DeRata over Barbi Hayden via tilt-a-whirl slam. [8’11]

B-Boy over Steven Tresario via chicken wing piledriver. [15’24]

Lil’ Cholo over Andy Brown via cutter. [13’00]

Ruby Raze wins a four-corners elimination match over Dynamite DiDi, Delilah Doom, and Notorious Nadi. [17’57]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Eli Everfly & Dom Kubrick to retain the AWS Tag-team titles. [8’26]

Dicky Mayer over Suede Thompson via low blow. [9’29]

H.A.T.E (Tito Escondido & Rico Dynamite) over JR Kratos & Super Beast via Fade to Black on Kratos by Escondido. [12’38]

Shotzi Blackheart over Ivelisse via rollup. [13’44]

Tyler Bateman over Jake Atlas via spinning piledriver to retain the AWS Heavyweight title. [20’57]