The Rascalz defeated LAX in a ladder match to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship in the main event of PWG’s 16th anniversary show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Sixteen
July 26, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Trey Miguel over Andy Brown via double knees from top rope. [8’05]
The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson over Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) by DQ. [15’21]
Darby Allin over MJF via headlock takeover. [12’30]
Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus over Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King via springboard suplex. [14’12]
Joey Janela over Jungle Boy via flying elbow. [12’12]
Brody King over David Starr via gonzo bomb. [14’28]
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over LAX (Santana & Ortiz) in a ladder match to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [15’19]
The great @ShutUpExcalibur is in the ring and #PWG16 is underway. pic.twitter.com/Itv2gHKxij
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 27, 2019
.@bandidowrestler, @flamita_dtu, & @rey_horus win in an amazing match. Just insane the stuff they were doing. #PWG16 pic.twitter.com/NmiyARDMJF
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 27, 2019
Be the first to comment on "PWG Sixteen – 26 July 2019 – Results"