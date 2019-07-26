PWG Sixteen – 26 July 2019 – Results

The Rascalz defeated LAX in a ladder match to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship in the main event of PWG’s 16th anniversary show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Sixteen

July 26, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Trey Miguel over Andy Brown via double knees from top rope. [8’05]

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson over Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) by DQ. [15’21]

Darby Allin over MJF via headlock takeover. [12’30]

Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus over Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King via springboard suplex. [14’12]

Joey Janela over Jungle Boy via flying elbow. [12’12]

Brody King over David Starr via gonzo bomb. [14’28]

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over LAX (Santana & Ortiz) in a ladder match to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [15’19]