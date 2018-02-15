WPW – 15 February 2018 – Quick Results

Wrestling Pro Wrestling presented “In Search of Sam Squatch!” at the California Institute of Abnormalarts in North Hollywood. Click for results.

Wrestling Pro Wrestling

In Search of Sam Squatch!

February 15th, 2018

California Institute of Abnormalarts

North Hollywood, CA

El Pollo Loco vs. Leather Daddy went to a No Contest.

The Shitty Superheroes (Shitty Superman & El Pollo Loco) and The Midnight Turkey defeated Leather Daddy, Rubber Baby, and Dog Collar Dave.

The Midnight Turkey defeated The Hobo.

The Harlem World Trotters of Wrestling defeated The Fromage Horsemen (Parm Anderson [Sasha Darevko] & Ricotta Flair [Jon Allen]).

J.J. defeated Gregory Sharpe.

King Dezi’s Court (King Dezi, Royce Isaacs, Azrael, and Backwoods O’Sullivan) defeated Team Sexy Chino (Sexy Chino, The Feelyons, and Capa Chino).

Ruby Raze defeated Delilah Doom.

Jarek 1:20 defeated Phil Cosby (Sean Black).

Fidel Bravo defeated Tyler Bateman, Peter Avalon, and in a Four Way Elimination match to become the #1 contender for the WPW Wrestle Turkey Championship.

Darwin Finch eliminated Tyler Batman

Fidel Bravo eliminated Peter Avalon

Fidel Bravo eliminated Darwin Finch

Eric Watts defeated Fidel Bravo to retain the WPW Wrestle Turkey Championship.

The Monsters (Sam Squatch & Nessy) defeated the World’s Finest Hunters