Frankie Frank defeated Daniel Moon in the main event of MPW’s March 2nd show in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

March 2, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Malkor over Amazing Bryan Carter.

Danny Divine over Daniel Martinez to retain the MPW National title.

B-Minus over Brendan Divine.

Ray Rosas over The Great Zumba.

Andrew Evrist over Che Cabrera.

Frankie Frank over Daniel Moon.