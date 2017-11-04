Navigation

MPW – 03 November 2017 – Quick Results

· 11/04/2017 Full Article

Results 0

Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of MPW’s November 3rd show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 3, 2017
Millenium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Pinky over “Prodigy” Preston Moseby

Malkor & Minyun over Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock)

Danny Divine over Osiris Mittens

El Quetzal over “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan

Dabiel Moon over Dan Joseph

Ray Rosas over Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply