MPW – 03 November 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight title in the main event of MPW’s November 3rd show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 3, 2017
Millenium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Pinky over “Prodigy” Preston Moseby
Malkor & Minyun over Echelon (Bulletproof & Roadblock)
Danny Divine over Osiris Mittens
El Quetzal over “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan
Dabiel Moon over Dan Joseph
Ray Rosas over Brendan Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship
No comments yet.