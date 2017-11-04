Final Judgment – 04 November 2017 – Quick Results

SoCal Crazy defeated Bad Dude Tito Escondido in the main event of Final Judgment at the House of Grace Church in Whittier. Click for full results.
Final Judgment
November 4, 2017
House of Grace Church
Whittier, CA
Ricky Mandel over Vintage Dragon
Pinky over Dark Usagi, American Oni, and Lord Ateu
Ruben Igelsias over Richie Slade
Eli Everfly over D’marco Wilson
The Ballard Bros (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over Perfect Alliance (Da Shade & Shaggy McLovin), and Friend Zone (Chaz Hererra & Ivy Quinn)
SoCal Crazy over Bad Dude Tito Escondido
Credit: Mike Draven
No comments yet.