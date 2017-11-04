Final Judgment – 04 November 2017 – Quick Results

SoCal Crazy defeated Bad Dude Tito Escondido in the main event of Final Judgment at the House of Grace Church in Whittier. Click for full results.

Final Judgment

November 4, 2017

House of Grace Church

Whittier, CA

Ricky Mandel over Vintage Dragon

Pinky over Dark Usagi, American Oni, and Lord Ateu

Ruben Igelsias over Richie Slade

Eli Everfly over D’marco Wilson

The Ballard Bros (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over Perfect Alliance (Da Shade & Shaggy McLovin), and Friend Zone (Chaz Hererra & Ivy Quinn)

SoCal Crazy over Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Credit: Mike Draven