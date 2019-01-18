King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario on March 10

King of the Cage presents Sin Rival at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA on March 10th, 2019, featuring two title fights.

In the main event, KOTC Flyweight Champion Tony Gravely will defend his title against Johnny Munoz. Also in action, Juan Beltran will go up against Demarcus Brown for the vacant KOTC Bantamweight Championship. The title was previously held by Juan Archuleta, who currently fights for Bellator MMA.

King of the Cage issued the following press release for the event on their official website.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (January 16, 2019) – King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by Flyweight World Title showdown between current KOTC champion Tony Gravely vs. undefeated Johnny Munoz. The co-main events will feature a Lightweight showdown between Jason Cordero vs. Fernando Padilla and Albert Velozvs. Mauricio Diaz in a bantamweight bout. Main Event – KOTC Flyweight World Title (135 lbs.)

Current Champion Tony Gravely (16-5), Radford, Virginia (Tech MMA & Fitness Academy) vs. Johnny “Kid Kvenbo” Munoz (8-0), Norco, California (C-Quence MMA). Gravely won the title in his last bout and is top ranked in the division. Munoz has never lost in both his professional and amateur career and six of his eight pro fights have been won is the first round. Co-Main Event – KOTC Bantamweight World Title (145 lbs.)

Juan “Sin Miedo” Beltran (6-0), East Los Angeles, California (The Mini Gym/TKJJ) vs. Demarcus “Bang ‘Em Up” Brown, Huntington Beach, California (Ultimate Training Center). Both are fighting for the vacant Bantamweight Title. Beltran is top ranked and one of the top upcoming stars in MMA. Brown has six professional wins and has won his last two of three bouts with first round knockouts. Co-Main Event – Welterweight (170 lbs.)

Jonathan Rivera (7-3), Fountain Valley, California (Classic Fight Team) vs. Jeffrey “The Administrator” Peterson (10-5), San Diego, California (Alliance MMA). Rivera is top ranked and coming off an impressive first round victory. Peterson has won his last seven of eight fights. Featured Event – Middleweight (185 lbs.)

David Gomez, Rancho Cucamonga, California (Body Shop) vs. Matt “Berzerk” Lagler, San Diego, California (San Diego Combat Academy). Gomez has seventeen wins in his professional career and is top ranked. Lagler is a veteran fighter who has 12 wins and has tremendous knockout power. Other Fights Include:

Armando Murillo vs. Edson Gomez

James Smith vs. Ricardo Flemate

Jonathan Quiroz vs Albert Veloz

Tony Avila vs Devin Goodale

Andrew Lazo vs Marcos Bonilla

Walel Watson vs Marvin Garcia

Gibran Alvarez vs Brett Sanchez

Marcus Sims vs Julian Waterbury

Jonathan Mesa vs Andreu Mendoza

Ali Nazari vs Aaron La Farge

Dustin Codispoti vs TBA

Alex Trinidad vs TBA

Antonio Gonzalez vs Lupe Miranda

Jonathan Salazar vs Danny Avila ***Fight Card Subject to Change***

Doors for the event will open at 3:00 PM. Fights start at 4:00 PM. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.