PWG Hand of Doom – 18 January 2019 – Results

Jeff Cobb defeated Trevor Lee to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Hand of Doom in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Hand of Doom

January 18, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Brody King over Jungle Boy via sitdown piledriver. [14’33]

Puma King over DJ Z via submission. [14’53]

LAX (Ortiz & Santana) over Laredo Kid & Rey Horus. [13’15]

Robbie Eagles over Jonathan Gresham by submission (modified figure four). [14’29]

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) To retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [16’41]

Bandido over ACH via springboard suplex. [18’08]

Jeff Cobb over Trevor Lee via Tour of the Islands to retain the PWG World Championship. [27’05]