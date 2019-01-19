PCW Ultra A2K19 – 18 January 2019 – Results

Shane Strickland defeated Brian Cage to retain the PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s A2K19 on January 18. Click for full results.

PCW Ultra

A2K19

January 18, 2019

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Tessa Blanchard over Taya Valkyrie to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Sinn Bodhi over Michael Marshall.

Jake Atlas over Eli Everfly, Oracle, Fidel Bravo, and Douglas James to win the PCW Ultra Ultralight Championship.

Warbeast (Josef & Fatu) over Death Machines (Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton) to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship.

Sam Adonis over Garza Jr. by DQ.

Worldwide Underground (John Hennigan & PJ Black) over Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix).

Shane Strickland over Brian Cage to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.