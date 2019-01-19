MPW – 18 January 2019 – Quick Results

Chuck Mercer defeated Brendan Divine via DQ in the main event of MPW’s event on Friday night in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

No Place For Heroes

January 18th, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) defeated Caleb Perez and The Great Zumba to become new MPW Tag team champions.

Dr.Phil Goode defeated Frankie Frank to become new MPW National Champion.

Vinny Wasco defeated Malkor.

Bulletproof defeated Max X via count-out.

Chuck Mercer defeated Brendan Divine via disqualification.