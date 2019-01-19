Chuck Mercer defeated Brendan Divine via DQ in the main event of MPW’s event on Friday night in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
No Place For Heroes
January 18th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) defeated Caleb Perez and The Great Zumba to become new MPW Tag team champions.
Dr.Phil Goode defeated Frankie Frank to become new MPW National Champion.
Vinny Wasco defeated Malkor.
Bulletproof defeated Max X via count-out.
Chuck Mercer defeated Brendan Divine via disqualification.
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 18 January 2019 – Quick Results"