UEW returns on January 27th, 2018 with Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 in Santa Ana, CA

After going on hiatus earlier this year, Underground Empire Wrestling have announced they’ll be returning on January 27th, 2018 with Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 at the Elks Lodge #794 in Santa Ana, CA.

The third edition of the Sovereign Of Slaughter tournament will feature a one night, eight man Deathmatch tournament. The first two participants announced so far are B.C. Killer and Shlak.

UEW’s scheduled event at the Elks Lodge #794 will mark the return of professional wrestling to the venue. From January until June of 2004, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held several events at the venue before moving to a venue Los Angeles. Later that year, Gary Yap’s Pro Wrestling WAR promotion held their first three events at the venue from November 2004 through January 2005. It has also played host to amateur Mixed Martial Arts in recent years.

Tickets for Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 are $45 for V.I.P., which includes early admission, guaranteed ringside seat, an in-ring Photo Op with tournament participants, a signed event poster, and more to be announced. General Admission tickets are $30. Online tickets available at www.uewwrestling.com.

UEW’s Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 takes place at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge. The Santa Ana Elks Lodge is located at 212 S. Elk Lane, Santa Ana, CA, 92701. Visit www.uewwrestling.com or UEW’s official Facebook page.

