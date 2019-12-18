Voting is open for the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2019 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year is now open for voting. This year a record 29 promotions met the requirements to be added to the ballot.

In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year and have a permanent presence in the area. This year’s record 29 eligible promotions is up from last year’s 24, which was the previous record.

Here are the nominees for the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:

Alpha Omega Wrestling

Alternative Wrestling Show

Baja Stars USA

Bar Wrestling

Cen Cal Pro Wrestling

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Destination 6

Empire Wrestling Federation

FIST Combat

FMLS

Fuerza Mexicana de Lucha Libre

Ground Zero

Lucha Libre Alliance

Lucha Pro

Lucha VaVoom

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu

Millennium Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Orange County Championship Wrestling

PCW Ultra

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Pro Wrestling Unplugged

Santino Bros. Wrestling

SoCal Pro Wrestling

Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling

Underground Empire Wrestling

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

WOW – Women of Wrestling

Wrestling Pro Wrestling

The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla won the award for 2018, and has won a record fifteen times in total.

The webpoll is now open and will remain open until January 1, 2020:

Previous Winners:

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2019 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2020.