Voting is open for the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2019 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year is now open for voting. This year a record 29 promotions met the requirements to be added to the ballot.
In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year and have a permanent presence in the area. This year’s record 29 eligible promotions is up from last year’s 24, which was the previous record.
Here are the nominees for the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:
- Alpha Omega Wrestling
- Alternative Wrestling Show
- Baja Stars USA
- Bar Wrestling
- Cen Cal Pro Wrestling
- Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
- Destination 6
- Empire Wrestling Federation
- FIST Combat
- FMLS
- Fuerza Mexicana de Lucha Libre
- Ground Zero
- Lucha Libre Alliance
- Lucha Pro
- Lucha VaVoom
- Lucha Wrestling Puroresu
- Millennium Pro Wrestling
- New Japan Pro Wrestling
- Orange County Championship Wrestling
- PCW Ultra
- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
- Pro Wrestling Unplugged
- Santino Bros. Wrestling
- SoCal Pro Wrestling
- Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling
- Underground Empire Wrestling
- Venue Wrestling Entertainment
- WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Wrestling Pro Wrestling
The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla won the award for 2018, and has won a record fifteen times in total.
The webpoll is now open and will remain open until January 1, 2020:
Previous Winners:
Southern California Promotion of the Year Award
The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.
The 2019 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2020.
Be the first to comment on "Voting is open for the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award"