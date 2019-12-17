The Undertaker among wrestlers announced for LAX Fan Fest in February

On February 29, 2020, over twenty professional wrestlers, headlined by a rare appearance by The Undertaker, will be taking part in LAX Fan Fest at the LAX Hilton in Los Angeles, CA.

The Undertaker’s autograph signing at LAX Fan Fest will be only his second autograph signing appearance in Southern California in the last twenty years outside of WWE. Prices for an autograph or a photo with the Undertaker run $200.00 each, with a maximum of two adults per photo.

The only other Undertaker signing to take place in the region was on November 17, 2018, at Frank and Son Collectibles Show. The autograph signing sold out well in advance despite the high prices being charged.

In addition to The Undertaker, other wrestlers currently scheduled to appear at LAX Fan Fest include Barbie Blank, Sefa Fatu, Black Pearl, Rikishi, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Koko B. Ware, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Brooke Adams, Amber Nova, Taya Valkyrie, Teal Piper, Chavo Guerrero Jr., The Ascension, Road Warrior Animal, Mark Henry, and Charles “The Godfather” Wright.

LAX Fan Fest is being presented by Gemini Sportscards and LAG Entertainment Group. Admission to the event costs $25.00 for early entry at 8:30 a.m. and $15.00 for general admission at 9:30 a.m. The cost of autographs is in addition to the entry fee. Each wrestler has different prices set for autographs.

Gemini Sportscards has also stated that more guests will be announced at a later date.

The tag-line for the event is “Where the fans gather to meet celebrities, sports, and pro-wrestling superstars from the past and present” however, no non-pro wrestling guests have been announced so far.

The LAX Hilton is located at 5711 West Century Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the event and tickets for The Undertaker signing are available at geminisportscards.com.