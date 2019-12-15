Bar Wrestling announces wrestlers, matches for New Year’s doubleheader

Bar Wrestling has announced its full lineup for their New Year’s doubleheader taking place on December 31, 2019, in Baldwin Park, CA and January 1, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA, including several announced matches. The events, titled Ball Drop and Rosé Parade, include several debuts to the promotion and the last scheduled Bar Wrestling appearances for WWE bound Jake Atlas.

In addition to Jake Atlas, the wrestlers appearing on both nights are Colt Cabana, the debuting Gisele Shaw, Tommy Dreamer, Priscilla Kelly, Chris Bey, David Arquette, RJ City, Heather Monroe, Watts, Joey Ryan, RockNES Monsters, Teddy Hart, Caleb Konley, the debuting Zane Riley, 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick, Eli Everfly, Andy Brown, and Ray Rosas.

Russ Taylor, Ruby Raze, and Douglas James will only be appearing on December 31 while Brian Cage, Kris Statlander, Miranda Alize, and Adrian Quest will only appear on January 1.

In his final two Bar Wrestling matches, Jake Atlas is scheduled to face Teddy Hart at Ball Drop and Adrian Quest at Rosé Parade. The promotion advised SoCalUncensored.com that the match with Adrian Quest was personally requested by Atlas.

Other matches announced for December 31 are Gisele Shaw versus Priscilla Kelly and Tommy Dreamer teaming with Ruby Raze to face Heather Monroe and Dom Kubrick.

For January 1 Kris Statlander taking on Gisele Shaw and Tommy Dreamer versus Watts has been announced.

This is the second consecutive year that Bar Wrestling has run on New Year’s Eve. Prior to last year’s Bar Wrestling event, the last time a pro-wrestling event was held on December 31 in Southern California was AWS’s New Year’s Eve Square Off in 2005. That event featured Adam Pearce defeating the Hardkore Kidd Aaron Aguilera in the main event. Before the AWS event, there had not been a New Year’s pro-wrestling event in the area since 1966.

Announced matches for Bar Wrestling’s Ball Drop on December 31 in Baldwin Park:

Jake Atlas vs. Teddy Hart

Gisele Shaw vs. Priscilla Kelly

Tommy Dreamer & Ruby Raze vs. Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick

Announced matches for Bar Wrestling’s Rosé Parade on January 1 in Los Angeles:

Jake Atlas vs. Adrian Quest

Gisele Shaw vs. Kris Statlander

Tommy Dreamer vs. Watts

Bar Wrestling’s Ball Drop will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA and Rosé Parade will be taking place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for Baldwin Park are available through Brown Paper Tickets and tickets for Los Angeles are available through the Bootleg Theater’s website.

Both events have a scheduled bell time of 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25.00 in advance and $40.00 at the door.