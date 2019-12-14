Santino Bros. filmed their tenth episode of Up All Night in Bell Gardens, CA on December 13. Click for results from the taping.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Up All Night 10
December 13, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Koto Hiro over Guy Cool. [12’30]
Alonzo Alvarez over Hyde and Alec Thomas. [8’00]
Ray Romero Jr. over Mylo Matters. [7’00]
Che Cabrera over Cap Corona. [12’03]
Sick Renegades (RJ Santos & Lucas Riley) over Ring Worms (Baron Rotza & Rob Shit). [11’20]
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros. Up All Night – 13 December 2019 – Results"