Santino Bros. Up All Night – 13 December 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. filmed their tenth episode of Up All Night in Bell Gardens, CA on December 13. Click for results from the taping.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Up All Night 10

December 13, 2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Koto Hiro over Guy Cool. [12’30]

Alonzo Alvarez over Hyde and Alec Thomas. [8’00]

Ray Romero Jr. over Mylo Matters. [7’00]

Che Cabrera over Cap Corona. [12’03]

Sick Renegades (RJ Santos & Lucas Riley) over Ring Worms (Baron Rotza & Rob Shit). [11’20]