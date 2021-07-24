Amazing Jr. Benefit Show – 23 July 2021 – Results

The benefit show for Amazing Jr., who suffered a broken neck last month, was held on July 23 in Stanton, CA. On the show Lil’ Cholo defeated Scorpio Sky. Click for full results from the event.

Amazing Jr. Benefit Show

July 23, 2021

Stanton, CA

Mike Cheq won a 20 man Battle Royal.

Kitana Vera w/ Donovan Troi over Gin Sevani & Mighty Mayra.

Superboy Jr & Dr Maldad over Acero Dorado & Piloto Suicida.

Vito Fratelli & Infernal over SoCal Crazy & Rancho Camacho.

Lil Cholo over Scopio Sky.

Chris Nastyy & OG Playboy over High Risk.