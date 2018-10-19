PWG Smokey and the Bandido – 19 October 2018 – Results

Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER to win the PWG World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of PWG’s Smokey and the Bandido on October 19. Click for full results.



Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Smokey and the Bandido

October 19, 2018

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Lee over Darby Allin via double stomp. [14’05]

Puma King over Flamita and Rey Horus via 2nd rope powerbomb on Horus. [11’54]

Zack Sabre Jr. over Hechicero via bridging pin. [18’29]

Bandido over Rey Fenix via package piledriver. [23’22]

Timothy Thatcher over Brody King by submission. [14’17]

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over LAX (Ortiz & Santana) via twisting senton to retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. [19’09]

Jeff Cobb over WALTER via modified rollup to win the PWG World Heavyweight Championship. [18’45]