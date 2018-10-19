Navigation

MPW – 19 October 2018 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 19th, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Auntie Hydie defeated Danny Divine

Bulletproof vs. The Great Zumba went to a Draw.

Ray Rosas defeated Charlie Mercer

Che Cabrera defeated Dr. Phil Goode

Max X defeated Brendan Divine and Malkor in a Three Way Dance to become the new MPW National Champion

