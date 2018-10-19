MPW – 19 October 2018 – Quick Results

Max X defeated Brendan Divine and Malkor in a Three Way Dance to become the new MPW National Champion in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s event in Moorpark, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

October 19th, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Auntie Hydie defeated Danny Divine

Bulletproof vs. The Great Zumba went to a Draw.

Ray Rosas defeated Charlie Mercer

Che Cabrera defeated Dr. Phil Goode

Max X defeated Brendan Divine and Malkor in a Three Way Dance to become the new MPW National Champion