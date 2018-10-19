Mav Pro – 19 October 2018 – Quick Results

Killer Kross defeated Chris Bey to become the new Maverick Pro Champion in the Main Event of Maverick Pro’s Hell Comes To Frogtown in North Hollywood, CA. Click for results.

Maverick Pro

Hell Comes To Frogtown

October 19th, 2018

X-Pole

North Hollywood, CA

Tomaste vs. Human Tornado went to a no contest when Zicky Dice interrupted and challenged them to a Triple Threat match.

Zicky Dice defeated Human Tornado and Tomaste in a Triple Threat match when Dice pinned Tornado.

Zaida defeated Sage Sin.

Biagio Crescenzo and Matt Vandagriff defeated B-Minus and RJ Cruz.

Douglas James defeated Max McManus.

Double Dare (Keita Murray & Daniel Moon) defeated the Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates).

Katarina defeated Priscilla Kelly and Heather Monroe in a Triple Threat match to become the new Maverick Pro Women’s Champion.

