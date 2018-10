Baja Stars USA – 20 October 2018 – Quick Results

Felino and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Hechicero and Danny Limelight in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s October 20 show in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

October 20, 2018

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Star Dragon over Death Scorpio via chickenwing piledriver. [5’30]

Danny Limelight over Chris Bey via Spanish Fly to retain the Baja Stars Light Heavyweight Championship. [18’29]

Ludark Shairan over Lady Lee via powerbomb. [6’57]

Felino & Barbaro Cavenario over Hechicero & Danny Limelight via splash by Cavernario on Limelight. [13’54]