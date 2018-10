Ju Dizz won a rumble match for the main event of SoCal Pro’s Halloween Heat on October 20 in Vista. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

Halloween Heat

October 20, 2018

Vista Boys & Girls Club

Vista, CA

Lil’ Cholo over Mariachi Loco to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.

Anthony Idol & Hunter Freeman over Dark Usagi & Dirty Doug.

Puma King over Bestia 666.

Ju Dizz wins a 20-man rumble match.

Credit: Jason Doering.