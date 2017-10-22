Baja Stars USA – 21 October 2017 – Quick Results

Though not in Southern California, Baja Stars USA held a show at the Fresno Taco Fest on October 21st. Legacy, Rayden, and Enigma defeated Super Boy Jr, Príncipe Indu Jr, and El Gran Bufalo in the main event. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

October 21, 2017

Taco Fest

Fresno, CA

Rasta Lion over Krazy Klown

Crazy Love, Latigo Blanco, and Meteorik over Scarecrow, Temerario, and Chavo Mar

Efekto and Scorpio 2000 over Nightmare Azteca and Nacho Libre

Maquiavelico over Barrio Boy, El Gran Bufalo, and Puma Negro in a 4 Way Elimination Match

Legacy, Rayden, and Enigma over Super Boy Jr, Príncipe Indu Jr, and El Gran Bufalo

Credit: Chris Duncan