Baja Stars USA – 21 October 2017 – Quick Results

Though not in Southern California, Baja Stars USA held a show at the Fresno Taco Fest on October 21st. Legacy, Rayden, and Enigma defeated Super Boy Jr, Príncipe Indu Jr, and El Gran Bufalo in the main event. Click for full results.
Baja Stars USA
October 21, 2017
Taco Fest
Fresno, CA
Rasta Lion over Krazy Klown
Crazy Love, Latigo Blanco, and Meteorik over Scarecrow, Temerario, and Chavo Mar
Efekto and Scorpio 2000 over Nightmare Azteca and Nacho Libre
Maquiavelico over Barrio Boy, El Gran Bufalo, and Puma Negro in a 4 Way Elimination Match
Legacy, Rayden, and Enigma over Super Boy Jr, Príncipe Indu Jr, and El Gran Bufalo
Credit: Chris Duncan
