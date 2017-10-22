Lineup for BrewMania on Dec. 9th at the Iron Triangle Brewery in Downtown LA

BrewMania takes place on December 9th, 2017 at the Iron Triangle Brewing Company in Downtown Los Angeles at 8:00pm.

After a victory over Jeff Cobb on September 23rd at the Iron Triangle, Luke Hawx, with D.J. Paul of Three Six Mafia by his side, had a confrontation with Brian Cage that saw the two exchange words on the microphone. After the events that took place that night, the “Southern Stomper” Luke Hawx will face Brian Cage in the main event of BrewMania.

Hawx, a founder of New Orleans’ WildKat Sports & Entertainment, will also be bringing some of his fellow WildKat stars to Los Angeles for BrewMania.

Current WildKat Sports Heavyweight Champion J Spade makes his way to Brewmania as he goes up against Karl Fredericks. Also representing WildKat Sports at BrewMania, former WildKat Heavyweight Champion the “Situ-Asian” Bu Ku Dao faces J.R. Kratos,. Fellow former WildKat Heavyweight Champion, Matt Lancie, will take on Tito Escondido of H.A.T.E. WildKat Sports will also be represented in women’s actions, as Katie Forbes takes on Ruby Raze.

Other matches set to take place at BrewMania on December 9th include tag team action between H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) vs. True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James), and “Dirty” Ron McDonald vs. the “Vegan Superman” Jacob Diez.

BrewMania will also be hosted by former ECW announcer, the “Quintessential Studmiffin” Joel Gertner.

Tickets for BrewMania are on sale now at Eventbrite.com. Must be 21 years or older with a valid I.D. to attend. Doors open at 7:00pm, bell time at 8:00pm. For more on the Iron Triangle, visit www.irontrianglebrewing.com.

About BewMania & Bumps & Brewses

After news broke about the upcoming BrewMania event, several fans have asked whether this was the same as Bumps & Brewses, the event that took place on September 23rd, 2017 at the Iron Triangle in Downtown LA.

As previously reported by Steve Bryant, BrewMania is a venture by the Iron Triangle. Bumps & Brewses will be a separate, independently run promotion that will be holding events in other venues. All sides are said to be on good terms.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.