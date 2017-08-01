Rankings for July 2017

July’s rankings are out and Kenny Omega and Ruby Raze were named the wrestlers of the month for Southern California. Kenny Omega defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the finals of New Japan’s IWGP US Title Tournament was selected as the match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Kenny Omega over Tomohiro Ishii – New Japan – July 2 [5] Kenny Omega over Michael Elgin – New Japan – July 1 Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) over RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) – New Japan – July 2 Chuck Taylor over Zack Sabre Jr. – PWG – July 7 TIE Ruby Raze over Taya Valkyrie – AWS – July 29

Kazuchika Okada over Cody – New Japan – July 1

Men’s Wrestlers

Kenny Omega [5] Tomohiro Ishii Zack Sabre Jr. Kazuchika Okada Michael Elgin Cody Rhodes The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Chuck Taylor John Hennigan Rocky Romero Lio Rush War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson) Trent Beretta (Trent?) Keith Lee Brian Cage Tetsuya Naito Douglas James Ricochet Eli Everfly Anthony Idol

Women’s Wrestlers

Ruby Raze [5] Taya Valkyrie Nicole Savoy Sage Sin Heather Monroe Ray Lyn Laura James Shayna Baszler Buggy Nova Amale Winchester Shotzi Blackheart Hudson Envy Delilah Doom Maritza Crystal White Ashley Grace

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.