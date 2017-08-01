Navigation

Rankings for July 2017

July’s rankings are out and Kenny Omega and Ruby Raze were named the wrestlers of the month for Southern California. Kenny Omega defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the finals of New Japan’s IWGP US Title Tournament was selected as the match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Kenny Omega over Tomohiro Ishii – New Japan – July 2 [5]
  2. Kenny Omega over Michael Elgin – New Japan – July 1
  3. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) over RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) – New Japan – July 2
  4. Chuck Taylor over Zack Sabre Jr. – PWG – July 7
  5.  TIE Ruby Raze over Taya Valkyrie – AWS – July 29
    Kazuchika Okada over Cody – New Japan – July 1

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. Kenny Omega [5]
  2. Tomohiro Ishii
  3. Zack Sabre Jr.
  4. Kazuchika Okada
  5. Michael Elgin
  6. Cody Rhodes
  7. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
  8. Chuck Taylor
  9. John Hennigan
  10. Rocky Romero
  11. Lio Rush
  12. War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson)
  13. Trent Beretta (Trent?)
  14. Keith Lee
  15. Brian Cage
  16. Tetsuya Naito
  17. Douglas James
  18. Ricochet
  19. Eli Everfly
  20. Anthony Idol

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Ruby Raze [5]
  2. Taya Valkyrie
  3. Nicole Savoy
  4. Sage Sin
  5. Heather Monroe
  6. Ray Lyn
  7. Laura James
  8. Shayna Baszler
  9. Buggy Nova
  10. Amale Winchester
  11. Shotzi Blackheart
  12. Hudson Envy
  13. Delilah Doom
  14. Maritza
  15. Crystal White
  16. Ashley Grace

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

