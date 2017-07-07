PWG “Pushin Forward Back” – 07 July 2017 – Quick Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to win the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World title in the main event of their July 7th show, Pushin Forward Back. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Pushin’ Forward Back
July 7, 2017
American Legion Hall
Reseda, CA
Sammy Guevara over Rey Horus [19’09]
Unbreakable F’n Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage) over Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) [18’25]
Keith Lee over Lio Rush and Trent? [22’10]
Dezmond Xavier over Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist [10’04]
Ricochet over Trevor Lee [14’44]
Chuck Taylor over Zack Sabre Jr to win the PWG World title [29’22]
