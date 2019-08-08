Daisuke Sekimoto announced as the twenty-fourth and final entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Daisuke Sekimoto as the twenty-fourth and final entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be Sekimoto’s first Battle of Los Angeles and PWG debut.

Daisuke Sekimoto made his pro-wrestling debut for on August 10, 1999 for Big Japan Pro Wrestling. He has continued to wrestle for BJW for his entire career since his debut, having won all the promotion’s major titles, including the BJW World Strong Heavyweight Championship three times. He is currently one-half of the BJW Tag Team Champions with the Bodyguard.

In addition to BJW, Sekimoto has wrestled for All Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT, Pro Wrestling Noah, Kaientai Dojo, and Zero1 among others. He is currently the Zero1 World Heavyweight Champion.

With Sekimoto’s announcement, the field for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles is complete. This year’s field has ten American wrestlers, eight from Mexico, two from Australia, one from Canada, one from Spain, one from Germany, and one from Japan.

Fifteen on the entrants are appearing in their first Battle of Los Angeles. Jeff Cobb is the only entrant in this year’s field to have previously won the tournament.

Here is the complete listing of entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr Laredo Kid Jeff Cobb Dragon Lee Penta El Zero M Daisuke Sekimoto

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details and first round matches will be announced soon.

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.