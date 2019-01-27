Bar Wrestling to hold a trios tag-team tournament in February

Bar Wrestling will be holding a two-night trios tag-team tournament, titled Three’s Company, on February 20 and 21. The event, featuring twelve three-wrestler teams, will be split between two venues, with night one taking place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles and night two at American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park.

The twelve teams entered into the tournament are

SCU: (Christoper Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky)

Body Guys (Brian Cage, Eli Drake, and Ryan Taylor)

Dances With Wolves (Taya Valkyrie, PJ Black, and Kris Wolf)

Handicapped Superheroes (Joey Ryan, Gregory Iron, and Zach Gowen)

Heart Eyes Emoji (Heather Monroe, Jake Atlas, and Ray Rosas)

High Risk Wrestling (Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, and Brandon Cutler)

Land of the Lost (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Solo Darling)

Real Deals (D-Lo Brown, Andy Brown, and Willie Mack)

Sex & Violence (Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Rickey Shane Page)

The Carnies (Kerry Awful, Nick Iggy, and Tripp Cassidy)

Two Butchers & The Blade (Tyler Bateman, Pepper Parks, and Andy Williams)

WattsNES Monsters (Yuma, Kevin Martenson, and Watts)

The six first-round matches will take place on night one at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. The three second-round matches along with a three-team final will take place on night two at American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park. Night two will also feature several non-tournament matches as well.

Three’s Company will be only the third trios tournament to have been held in Southern California. The previous two trios tournaments held in the region took place in Lucha Underground in 2015 and 2016. Both Lucha Underground tournaments featured six teams.

With their entry into Three’s Company, Willie Mack and Brian Cage will be the only wrestlers to have taken part in all three tournaments.

The tournament will also be the Bar Wrestling and California debut for Rickey Shane Page, who just returned from a tour with Big Japan Wrestling.

Tickets for both nights of the tournament are available now. The tickets for each night will cost $25.00 for presale and $40.00 at the door. Tickets for night one on February 20 at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles are available at Eventbrite and tickets for night two on February 21 at American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park are available at Brown Paper Tickets.

Both shows are scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. Pacific.