OCCW – 01 February 2020 – Results

Gustin Uberstud defeated Vintage Dragon to win the OCCW Championship in the main event of OCCW’s February 1st event in Los Alamitos, CA. Click for full results.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

Cagematch

February 1, 2020

American Legion Post 716

Los Alamitos, CA

Guy Cool over Richie Slade.

Hellmuth & Voodoo Master over La Raza.

Joey Barone over Freddy Havoc and Luis Tapia to win the American Legion Championship.

Thunder and Lightning (BA Marcus Frey & Azrael) over The Debt Collectors (Vito Fratelli & Mikey O’Shea) to retain the OCCW Tag Team Championships.

Gustin Uberstud over Vintage Dragon to win the OCCW Championship.

Note: Gustin Uberstud is the first two-time OCCW Champion.