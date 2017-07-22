OCCW – 22 July 2017 – Quick Results

Rudy Rogers defeated Azrael in a lumberjack match to retain the OCCW title in the main event OCCW’s July 22nd show in Los Alamitos. Click for full results.
Orange County Championship Wrestling
Hard Times
July 22, 2017
American Legion #716
Los Alamitos, CA
Simon Lotto over Guy Cool
Divine Intervention (Angel Ateu & Damian Soul) over FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons) to retain the OCCW Tag-Team titles
Jonathan Malice, Tony Raze, & Novacaine Raze over La Raza
Othello over Mikey O’Shea
Rudy Rogers over Azrael via submission in a lumberjack match to retain the OCCW title
No comments yet.