OCCW – 22 July 2017 – Quick Results

Rudy Rogers defeated Azrael in a lumberjack match to retain the OCCW title in the main event OCCW’s July 22nd show in Los Alamitos. Click for full results.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

Hard Times

July 22, 2017

American Legion #716

Los Alamitos, CA

Simon Lotto over Guy Cool

Divine Intervention (Angel Ateu & Damian Soul) over FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons) to retain the OCCW Tag-Team titles

Jonathan Malice, Tony Raze, & Novacaine Raze over La Raza

Othello over Mikey O’Shea

Rudy Rogers over Azrael via submission in a lumberjack match to retain the OCCW title