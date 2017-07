Fidel Bravo defeated Arez to with the Desert Pro Wrestling Heavyweight title in the main event of the promotion’s July 22nd show in El Centro. Click for full results.

Desert Pro Wrestling

July 22, 2017

Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion

El Centro, CA

Andy Brown & Adrian Quest over Peter Avalon & Ty Ray

Koto Hiro over Oziel

Chaz Herrera over Vaquero

Super Beetle over Uday

Eli Everfly over Don Kubrick

Fidel Bravo over Arez to win the DPW Heavyweight title