Lineups for upcoming EWF events, James Storm vs. Rico Dynamite set for 10/19 in Redlands, CA

The Empire Wrestling Federation will be holding several events this month, including two this weekend, and one on October 19th in Redlands, CA featuring James Storm vs. Rico Dynamite.

On Friday night, October 4th, the EWF will be running at the Knights of Columbus in Covina, CA. The event is scheduled to be headlined by a Pinfalls Count Anywhere match between Andy Brown and Brandon Gatson. In an EWF Championship rematch, Mariachi Loco will defend the EWF title against Anthony Idol. The EWF American Championship will also be on the line as Jordan Clearwater defends the title against Daniel Moon.

EWF’s event on Friday is also slated to feature tag team action as The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) face the Honor Society.. Plus SoCal Crazy faces Honest John, and Richie Slade goes up against Romeo Cruz.

The Knights of Columbus is located at 4315 N. Vincent Ave. in Covina, CA. Tickets for the event are $20 for Front Row, $15 for Adult GA, and $6 for children under 12. Bell time is 8:00 PM.

On Saturday night, October 5th, the EWF will be running at the VFW Post #8737 in San Bernardino, CA. The event will be headlined by a tag team match, as Black Metal will team with Dr. Krruger to face SoCal Crazy and Jordan Clearwater. Also in action, R.J. Ruiz faces Anthony Idol in singles action. Plus Honest John vs. Archimedes, Romeo Cruz vs. The Trailer King, and The Mexi-Mahcos vs. the Honor Society.

The VFW Post #8737 is located at 2018 Foothill Blvd in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Bell time 7:00 PM.

The EWF will take part in the SoCal Fair at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds on October 13th. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds is located at 18700 Lake Perris Dr, Perris, CA. For more information on the fair, visit www.socalfair.com.

On Saturday, October 19th, the EWF will be holding a fundraiser for local veterans at the Redlands Elks Lodge in Redlands, CA.

In the main event, James Storm will go up against Rico Dynamite. EWF’s October 19th event will also feature tag team action, as The Millennials face the team of Brandon Gatson and SoCal Crazy. Plus Romeo Cruz vs. Alonzo Alvarez, Archimedes vs. The Trailer King, Johnny Starr vs. El Maravilla, and Honest John vs. a “Former Champion Mystery Wrestler.”

The Redlands Elks Lodge is located at 663 New York St., Redlands, CA. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and $5 for Military Veterans with a military ID. Active duty military members receive free admission with I.D. Bell time 6:30 PM.