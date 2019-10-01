Rankings for September 2019

Rankings for September are out and Jake Atlas was named the Wrestler of the Month. Atlas’ match with Jungle Boy from night two of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Jake Atlas over Jungle Boy – PWG – September 20 [1] Bandido over Dragon Lee – PWG – September 22 [2] Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) over MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita) – PWG – September 19 [1] Dragon Lee over Jake Atlas – PWG – September 22 Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick – Bar Wrestling – September 18 [1]

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [4] Bandido [1] Dragon Lee Jungle Boy Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin David Starr Dom Kubrick Penta El Zero M Andy Brown Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Brody King Jeff Cobb Joey Janela A Kid Ray Rosas Daisuke Sekimoto Killer Kross Caveman Ugg Aramis Black Taurus Mick Moretti Peter Avalon Douglas James Orange Cassidy Scorpio Sky Watts Matt Vandagriff Rey Horus Lil’ Cholo Danny Limelight Chris Bey Mariachi Loco Lucky Kid

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.