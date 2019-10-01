Rankings for September 2019

SoCal Uncensored Thumbnail

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 10/01/2019

Rankings for September are out and Jake Atlas was named the Wrestler of the Month. Atlas’ match with Jungle Boy from night two of PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jake Atlas over Jungle Boy – PWG – September 20 [1]
  2. Bandido over Dragon Lee – PWG – September 22 [2]
  3. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) over MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita) – PWG – September 19 [1]
  4. Dragon Lee over Jake Atlas – PWG – September 22
  5. Jake Atlas over Dom Kubrick – Bar Wrestling – September 18 [1]

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [4]
  2. Bandido [1]
  3. Dragon Lee
  4. Jungle Boy
  5. Jonathan Gresham
  6. Darby Allin
  7. David Starr
  8. Dom Kubrick
  9. Penta El Zero M
  10. Andy Brown
  11. Tony Deppen
  12. Rey Fenix
  13. Brody King
  14. Jeff Cobb
  15. Joey Janela
  16. A Kid
  17. Ray Rosas
  18. Daisuke Sekimoto
  19. Killer Kross
  20. Caveman Ugg
  21. Aramis
  22. Black Taurus
  23. Mick Moretti
  24. Peter Avalon
  25. Douglas James
  26. Orange Cassidy
  27. Scorpio Sky
  28. Watts
  29. Matt Vandagriff
  30. Rey Horus
  31. Lil’ Cholo
  32. Danny Limelight
  33. Chris Bey
  34. Mariachi Loco
  35. Lucky Kid

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

  1. Shawnj | 10/01/2019 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Who votes for this crap? Is this one random guy in his parents basement putting together his dream list? Blessed are we all to know. Lol

