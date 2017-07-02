OCCW – 01 July 2017 – Quick Results

The main event between Lord Ateu, Freddy Flores, Jay Baker, and Koto Hiro at OCCW’s July 1st show went to a no contest when La Raza (Favi and Alexander Vega) interfered. Click for full results.
Orange County Championship Wrestling
July 1, 2017
De La O Jiu Jitsu
Stanton, CA
Hydie over Malkor
Super Green over Desi
Pinky over Tony Raze
Sean Black over Luis Tapia
Azrael over Alexander Vega
Lord Ateu vs. Freddy Flores vs. Jay Baker vs. Koto Hiro went to a no-contest when La Raza interfered.
