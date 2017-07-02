OCCW – 01 July 2017 – Quick Results

The main event between Lord Ateu, Freddy Flores, Jay Baker, and Koto Hiro at OCCW’s July 1st show went to a no contest when La Raza (Favi and Alexander Vega) interfered. Click for full results.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

July 1, 2017

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Hydie over Malkor

Super Green over Desi

Pinky over Tony Raze

Sean Black over Luis Tapia

Azrael over Alexander Vega

Lord Ateu vs. Freddy Flores vs. Jay Baker vs. Koto Hiro went to a no-contest when La Raza interfered.