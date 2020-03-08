OCCW – 07 March 2020 – Results

Mikey O’Shea won the Heartbreak City Rumble in the main event of OCCW’s March 7 event to become the number one contender for the OCCW Heavyweight Championship. Click for full results.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

Heartbreak City Rumble

March 7, 2020

American Legion Post 555

Midway City, CA

Luis Tapia over Voodoo Master.

Joey Bar over Snypes to retain the Legion Championship.

Thunder & Lightning (B.A. Marcus Frey & Azrael) over Divine Intervention (Helmuth & Freddy Flores).

Mikey O’Shea wins the Heartbreak City Rumble.