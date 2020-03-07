Ground Zero – 07 March 2020 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Ray Rosas to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s March 7 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero
Regulators Mount Up
March 7, 2020
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA

Jackson Calhoun over Frankie Frank. [7’27]

Dom Kubrick over Hustle and Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez) in a handicap match. [8’13]

Ju Dizz over Matt Vandagriff. [12’39]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) & Hunter Freeman over The Millennials (Danny Divine, Brendan Dovine, & Daniel Moon). [8’34]

Adrian Quest over Danny Limelight via DQ. [9’31]

B-Boy & Douglas James over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [15’50]

Miranda Alize over Viva Van and Vipress. [10’15]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) in a tornado tag match. [11’15]

Andy Brown over Ray Rosas to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [19’16]

