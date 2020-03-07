Ground Zero – 07 March 2020 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Ray Rosas to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s March 7 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Regulators Mount Up

March 7, 2020

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Jackson Calhoun over Frankie Frank. [7’27]



Dom Kubrick over Hustle and Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez) in a handicap match. [8’13]



Ju Dizz over Matt Vandagriff. [12’39]



True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) & Hunter Freeman over The Millennials (Danny Divine, Brendan Dovine, & Daniel Moon). [8’34]



Adrian Quest over Danny Limelight via DQ. [9’31]



B-Boy & Douglas James over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [15’50]



Miranda Alize over Viva Van and Vipress. [10’15]



DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) in a tornado tag match. [11’15]



Andy Brown over Ray Rosas to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [19’16]