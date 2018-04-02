[Press Release] More matches set for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase on April 28th!

(San Diego, CA – April 2nd, 2018) Following Phase 3 last Saturday night, more matches have been set for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase on April 28th in Imperial Beach, CA!

Tyler Bateman (3-0) vs. Famous B (0-1)

Due to a family emergency, Famous B was unable to compete at Ground Zero: Phase 3. After discussing the matter with Famous B, Ground Zero officials expressed their best wishes to him and his family. They also also assured him that he would be given a big match opportunity in April.

When asked about their reasoning behind this, Ground Zero officials stated that Famous B answering B-Boy’s open challenge at the last minute back in December played a big factor into their decision. They feel that Famous B deserves an opportunity to have a headlining match in Ground Zero, and that an athlete of his caliber should be showcased against the best competition the promotion has to offer. As a result, Ground Zero officials have decided to give Famous B a match against the promotion’s top ranked competitor: Tyler Bateman.

After defeating Eli Everfly this past Saturday, Tyler Bateman improved his record to 3-0, making him the holder of the best overall record in Ground Zero. While there are currently no championships established or recognized by Ground Zero, Tyler Bateman is recognized as the top wrestler in the promotion, making him the man to beat in Ground Zero. On April 28th, he’ll look to continue his winning ways against Famous B at The 4th Phase in Imperial Beach, CA.

Heather Monroe (0-1) vs. “The Equal Opportunity Ass Kicker” Ruby Raze (0-0, GZ Singles Divison Debut)

This past Saturday night, Heather Monroe and Delilah Doom took part in the first Ground Zero Women’s Division match. Delilah would end up getting the win after making Heather submit to a Fujiwara Armbar. Following the match, Heather took out her frustrations by attacking Delilah. This would lead to the “Equal Opportunity Ass Kicker” Ruby Raze making the save.

As a result of Heather’s actions, Ground Zero officials felt the only logical thing to do would be to schedule a match between her and Ruby Raze at The 4th Phase. Now on April 28th, Heather Monroe will look to redeem herself after losing her debut match in Ground Zero. Meanwhile, Ruby Raze will look to earn her first win in Ground Zero Single Division competition, while also getting some revenge on behalf of her friend, Delilah Doom.

Douglas James (0-1) vs. “American Thunder” Dicky Mayer (0-2)

As cliche as it may sound, this will be a “must win” match for two of Southern California’s best professional wrestlers, who are both coming off tough loses at Ground Zero: Phase 3 this past Saturday night.

After being defeated by Terex this past Saturday, Dicky Mayer looks to avoid falling to 0-3 in Ground Zero competition when he steps into the ring on April 28th in Imperial Beach. His opponent, Douglas James, will look to rebound with a win after coming up short in the main event of Phase 3 against “Uptown” Andy Brown. Despite losing in his Ground Zero debut, Douglas James showed that he is one of the toughest competitors in professional wrestling today.

At Ground Zero: The 4th Phase on April 28th, both men look to earn their first wins in Ground Zero in what is sure to be a hard hitting classic.

“The 2018 SoCal Most Awesome & Iconic Wrestler of the Year” Corey Jackson (2-0) vs. the “Definition of Pain” Terex (1-0)

On Saturday night, March 31st at 10:21 PM PDT, Corey Jackson issued the following statement on his official Twitter account (@CoreyJacksonPRO) in response to a fan who was disappointed he wasn’t on Phase 3:

GIVE THE PPL WHAT THEY WANT!!! MORE COREY JACKSON… LESS TEREX!!!

What Corey Jackson failed to realize was that he was already booked for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase. Weeks ago, he signed a notarized open bout agreement without an opponent listed. This meant that anyone who wanted to face him on April 28th could just sign the agreement to face him. Anyone.

A few hours after defeating Dicky Mayer at Ground Zero: Phase 3, word got back to Terex that Corey Jackson was “throwing shade” at him online. Terex simply laughed, walked into the office Ground Zero officials were using for the night at the Imperial Beach Sports Park, and walked out with a smile on his face. Not a word was said and nobody knew why, until now.

It turned out Ground Zero officials had Corey’s signed bout agreement on their desk, and were looking to find someone to agree to face him on April 28th. Terex just ended up being the first person offered the match, to which he accepted instantly. It was all said to be a huge coincidence. At least that’s the story we were told.

On April 28th, Corey Jackson is going to have to back up his words when he goes up against the man known as the “Definition of Pain.”

Ground Zero: The 4th Phase will also feature a special pre-show attraction match for fans who arrive early. Opening the show on April 28th will be a tag team match as Invitational 1 winner Alonzo Alvarez teams with “Dirty” Dom Kubrick to face Sour Charm (Donnie Suarez & “Charming” Biagio Crescenzo).

Other matches set to take place at The 4th Phase include “The Fly” Eli Everfly (1-2) vs. “Bad Dude” Tito Escondido (0-0, GZ Singles Division Debut), “Uptown” Andy Brown (2-0) vs. Adrian Quest (0-1), and The Invitational 4 as Daniel Moon (Invitee, 0-0) faces Jake Atlas (0-0, GZ Singles Division Debut). All that, plus B-Boy, Ray Rosas, AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins), and the debut of The Divine Brothers (Danny & Brendan Divine).

Ground Zero: The 4th Phase takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park on April 28th, 2018 with an 8:00pm bell time. Doors are tentatively scheduled to open between 7:15pm-7:30pm. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. Card subject to change.

And once again, the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a fee Ground Zero: The 4th Phase commemorative button!

Tickets for Ground Zero: The 4th Phase are available at PayPal.me, or you can email Groundzeroprowrestling@gmail.com to reserve your tickets. Front Row tickets are $25, plus a $1.06 PayPal service fee per ticket. Front row tickets are currently running low, so get them before they sell out.

Adult General Admission tickets are $20, plus a $0.91 PayPal service fee per ticket. Military General Admission tickets are $10, plus a $0.61 PayPal service fee per ticket. Kids 10 years old and under receive a free GA ticket with purchase of an Adult GA ticket. Service fee not included when reserving tickets via email.

For the latest Ground Zero updates and information, “Like” Ground Zero on Facebook or follow Ground Zero on Twitter @GroundZeroSD.

Also be sure to subscribe to the Ground Zero YouTube Channel for free matches!