Rankings for May 2018

May’s rankings are out and “Uptown” Andy Brown has been named Wrestler of the Month. Bandido defeating Robbie Eagles at the May 25 PWG show was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Bandido over Robbie Eagles – PWG – May 25 [3] Gym Nasty Boys (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) over Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake) – Mav Pro – May 5 [1] WALTER over Sammy Guevara – PWG – May 25 Andy Brown vs. Douglas time limit draw – FIST Combat – May 11 [1] Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix over Scorpio Sky & Willie Mack – Bar Wrestling – May 17

Wrestlers

Andy Brown [2] Bandido [2] Chris Bey Penta El Zero M [1] Douglas James Brody King Eli Everfly Robbie Eagles Rey Horus Delilah Doom WALTER Matthew Riddle Scorpio Sky Sammy Guevara Brian Cage David Starr Shane Strickland Daniel Moon B-Boy Tyler Bateman Keith Lee Adrian Quest True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) Peter Avalon Taya Valkyrie

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.