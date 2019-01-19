Ground Zero – 19 January 2019 – Results

AK Rambe defeated True Grit in a cage match for the main event of Ground Zero’s January 19 show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Reloaded

January 19, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Park

Imperial Beach, CA

Mike Camden & Levi Shapiro over Hunter Freeman & Vinny Wasco. [10’20]

Matt Vandagriff over Ryan Kidd, Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson, and Eli Everfly via corkscrew senton on Kidd. [13’33]

Fidel Bravo over SoCal Crazy via spinning falcon arrow. [11’43]

Ray Rosas over Brandon Cutler. [6’49]

Andy Brown over Tyler Bateman via package piledriver to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [22’20]

B-Boy over J2 Mattioli via submission. [10’57]

Dom Kubrick over Ruby Raze via rollup. [10’21]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) in a steel cage match. [16’06]