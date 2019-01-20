AOW – 19 January 2019 – Results

Stephen Andrews defeated Watts to win the AOW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AOW’s January 19 event in Twentynine Palms. Click for full results from the event.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
January 19, 2019
Elks Lodge #2134
Twentynine Palms, CA
Ashley Grace over Shayla Carver.
Rudy Rodgers over LTP.
Mad Dog Millhouse over Ruben Iglesias and Trey Matthews in a triple threat match.
Adan Reyes, Jeff Orcut & Rudy Luna over Funnybone, Blake Grayson & Anjul Stone.
Kawaii Klub (Sexy Chino & American Oni) over Da Shade & Ricky Tenacious.
Simon Lotto over Ryan Morals.
Johnny Kai over Mathias Starkey.
Steven Andrews over Watts to win the AOW Heavyweight Championship.
Credit: Mike Draven
