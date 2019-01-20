UEW to hold benefit show for Jason Raub on February 9th

UEW will be holding a memorial show for Jason Raub on February 9th at the VFW Post #10040 in Sun Valley, CA.

After the passing of Jason Raub, Underground Empire Wrestling have renamed their upcoming February 9th event from “Fuck the World IV: Back To Brutality” to “Fuck the World IV: Armed RAUBery.”

Raub, who was described as a big fan of UEW, passed away on January 18th at age 41. All proceeds from UEW’s February 9th event will go to benefit the family of Jason Raub.

UEW’s Fuck the World IV: Armed RAUBery is currently slated to feature UEW Heavyweight Champion Carnage facing Fern Owens in an I Quit Deathmatch. Also scheduled for the event, Homeless Jimmy goes up against The Insaniac in an “Underground Rules” match.



Underground Empire Wrestling issued the following statement on their Facebook page last night.

After yesterday’s sudden passing of our friend and brother Jason Raub we here at UEW have decided to turn our 2/9 event into the Jason Raub Memorial show, “Fuck the World IV: Armed RAUBery” with all proceeds going to Jason’s family who will be in attendance. This won’t be your standard memorial show this will be the UEW show he would have wanted so we invite all the fiends, friends and family to come out and celebrate the life of Jason Raub as only the UNDERGROUND can!!! More announcements coming soon. Underground Empire Wrestling presents it’s first event of the year…”Fuck the World IV: Armed RAUBery” LIVE at 6:30PM on February 9th at VFW Post 10040 in Sun Valley, CA!!! Reserved Seating in the 1st two rows is ONLY $20 AND General Admission is just $15 ($20 at the door)!!! On sale Now!!! SECURE YOUR SEATS by clicking the link below and witness professional wrestling pushed beyond all limits, without boundaries!!! #TheTHREATisREAL #RIPJasonVP

Tickets for the event are on sale at www.fleshwoundfeatures.com. General Admission tickets for the event will be available at the door for $20. The VFW Post #10040 is located at 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352.

An online fundraiser has also been established to help the family of Jason Raub with funeral expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.

