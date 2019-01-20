Mike Camden defeated Michael Hopkins in the main event of Level Up Pro Wrestling School’s Student Showcase #3 on January 20 in La Mesa. Click for full results from the event.
Level Up
Student Showcase #3
January 20, 2019
Level Up Pro Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA
B-Boy over Malkor the Destroyer.
Vinny Wasco over Slice Boogie.
Dirty Doug over J2 Mattioli and Hunter Freeman.
Lois Grain & Remi Morgan over Julian Adonis & SoCal Viking.
Mike Camden over Michael Hopkins.
Credit: Jason Doering
Be the first to comment on "Level Up – 20 January 2019 – Quick Results"