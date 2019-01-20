Level Up – 20 January 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/20/2019

Mike Camden defeated Michael Hopkins in the main event of Level Up Pro Wrestling School’s Student Showcase #3 on January 20 in La Mesa. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up
Student Showcase #3
January 20, 2019
Level Up Pro Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA

B-Boy over Malkor the Destroyer.

Vinny Wasco over Slice Boogie.

Dirty Doug over J2 Mattioli and Hunter Freeman.

Lois Grain & Remi Morgan over Julian Adonis & SoCal Viking.

Mike Camden over Michael Hopkins.

Credit: Jason Doering

