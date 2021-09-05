Hunter Freeman defeated Michael Hopkins to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Level Up’s September 4 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.
Level Up
Remember the Name
September, 4, 2021
Level Up Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA
James Brady over Artorias, KC Douglas, Leo Canedo, and DTF. [14’25]
Barbie Boi over Remi Morgan. [0’10]
CJ Tino over Mike Camden. [6’06]
The Divines (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg). [8’38]
Jordan Cruz over ENA. [20’58]
Sexy Storm & Ray Rosa over The Enterprise. [16’48]
Ruby Raze over Savanna Stone [14’43]
J2 Mattioli over Ju Dizz to retain the Level Up Championship. [14’52J
Hunter Freeman over Michael Hopkins to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [31’44]
Be the first to comment on "Level Up – 04 September 2021 – Results"