Level Up – 04 September 2021 – Results

Hunter Freeman defeated Michael Hopkins to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Level Up’s September 4 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up

Remember the Name

September, 4, 2021

Level Up Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

James Brady over Artorias, KC Douglas, Leo Canedo, and DTF. [14’25]

Barbie Boi over Remi Morgan. [0’10]

CJ Tino over Mike Camden. [6’06]

The Divines (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg). [8’38]

Jordan Cruz over ENA. [20’58]

Sexy Storm & Ray Rosa over The Enterprise. [16’48]

Ruby Raze over Savanna Stone [14’43]

J2 Mattioli over Ju Dizz to retain the Level Up Championship. [14’52J

Hunter Freeman over Michael Hopkins to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [31’44]