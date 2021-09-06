RJN promotions – 05 September 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Funnybone to retain The RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship in the main event of RJN’s September 5 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

RJN Promotions

Up! Up! And Away!

September 5, 2021

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Los Suavacitos over Tokyo Locos.

Vintage Dragon over Malice.

Bret the Threat over Biagio Crescenzo.

Delilah Doom over Mighty Mayra and Matt Vandagriff.

Vito Fratelli over Funnybone to retain The RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship.