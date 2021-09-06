RJN promotions – 05 September 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/06/2021

Vito Fratelli defeated Funnybone to retain The RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship in the main event of RJN’s September 5 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

RJN Promotions
Up! Up! And Away!
September 5, 2021
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Los Suavacitos over Tokyo Locos.

Vintage Dragon over Malice.

Bret the Threat over Biagio Crescenzo.

Delilah Doom over Mighty Mayra and Matt Vandagriff.

Vito Fratelli over Funnybone to retain The RJN Productions Heavyweight Championship.

