The Crash – 11 September 2021 – Results

Andrade defeated Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid in the main event of the September 11, 2021 The Crash event in Tijuana. Click for full results.
The Crash
September 11, 2021
Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno
Tijuana, BC, Mexico
420 Brothers & Torito Negro over Proximo, Terror Azteca, & Toto.
Dinamico & Black Danger over Baby Xtreme & El Dragon.
El Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota) over Destiny, Mr Iguana, & Nino Hamburguesa.
Hijo del Vikingo over Black Taurus.
La Rebelion (Rey Horus, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf) over Nueva Generacion Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Sansón, & Forastero) via DQ.
Andrade over Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid.
