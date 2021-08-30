RGR Lucha Libre – 29 August 2021 – Results

Hijo Del Dr. Wagner and Piloto Suicida defeated Laredo Kid and Psycho Clown in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s August 29 event in Laguna Hills, CA. Click for full results from the event.

RGR Lucha Libre

August 29, 2021

Laguna Hills, CA

Mike Cheq over Eddie Vice.

Jack Cartwheel & Baby Power w/ Donovan Troi over Black Turtle & Ultimo Imperio Jr.

Lucha Homies over Chris Nastyy & Tequilero.

Mr. Iguana & Rey Leon over Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr.

Samurai VIP over Vito Fratelli to become the new RGR Peso Completo Campeonato.

Hijo Del Dr. Wagner & Piloto Suicida over Laredo Kid & Psycho Clown.