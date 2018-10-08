Ground Zero to Host B-Boy’s 20th Anniversary Match on October 27

Ground Zero Pro Wrestling announced earlier today that they will be celebrating B-Boy’s 20th anniversary in wrestling at Ground Zero: Nine on October 27, 2018. He will be facing Tyler Bateman, who the promotion is calling on of his greatest rivals, in a match between two wrestlers who are undefeated in the promotion.

B-Boy began his wrestling career in 1998 at California Championship Wrestling’s Palace of Pain in San Diego’s North County, where he trained under Cory Van Kleeck (TNT). He made his debut later that year. He quickly became one of the more popular wrestlers in Southern California and was named the 1999 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Rookie of the Year.

In the early 2000s, B-Boy’s feud with Super Dragon is considered by many to be the top wrestling in-ring feud of that time period in Southern California. Both wrestlers were even brought to 2002’s CZW Best of the Best in Philadelphia to face each other. B-Boy’s 2001 match against Super Dragon at Millennium Pro Wrestling and his 2003 with Super Dragon as his partner against Bobby Quance and Jardi Frantz at GSCW were awarded the Southern California Match of the Year Award. B-Boy also won the Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award in 2002.

In 2014 B-Boy once again won the Southern California Match of the Year Award for his match with Kaos at AWS. He became only the third wrestler to win a second Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award in 2015, joining Super Dragon and Kevin Steen as the only wrestlers to win the award multiple times. In 2017 he won the Paul T. Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California. In all, B-Boy’s seven Southern California wrestling awards are the third most all-time behind only Super Dragon and The Young Bucks. B-Boy also won the Declaration of Independents awards for Faction of the Year, Tag Team Match of the Year, and Comeback of the Year and has held over twenty-five championships.

Also scheduled for Ground Zero: Nine:

Terex versus Corey Jackson in a no-DQ match

Douglas James taking on Adrian Quest

PPRay Peter versus Suede Thompson and Chris Bey in a tag team match

Ruby Raze facing “Uptown” Andy Brown

DoomFly versus AK Rambe versus True Grit in a triple threat tag team match

A four corners match with Jake Atlas, Dom Kubrick, Alonzo Alvarez, and Lucas Riley

Joe Heiken versus the debuting Tomaste

Ground Zero: Nine will be held at The Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach on October 27, 2018 at 7:45 p.m.