Current lineup for PFL 9 in Long Beach on Saturday night featuring PFL Playoff bouts

The Professional Fighters League heads to Long Beach on Saturday night for PFL 9, featuring the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the Lightweight and Light Heavyweight division playoffs.

In the quarterfinals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs bracket, former Bellator Lightweight Champion and UFC veteran Will Brooks looks to advance to the semifinals when he faces former M-1 Global Welterweight Champion and UFC veteran Rashid Magomedov. The winner of that bout will then face the winner of Islam Mamedov vs. Thiago Tavares later that night in the semifinals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs.

Also taking place that night in the quarterfinals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs bracket, UFC veteran Chris Wade faces LFA veteran, Robert Watley. The winner of Wade vs. Watley will then face the winner of Johnny Case vs. Natan Schulte later that night in the semifinals of the PFL Lightweight Playoffs.

In the quarterfinals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs bracket, former M-1 Global Light Heavyweight Champion Vinny Magalhães will face Rakim Cleveland. The winner of Magalhães vs. Cleveland will then go on later that night to face the winner of Bazigit Atajev vs. Emiliano Sordi in the semifinals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs.

Also taking place in the quarterfinals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs bracket, former WSOF Heavyweight Champion Smealinho Rama faces Maxim Grishin. The winner of that bout will go on to face the winner of Daniel Spohn vs. Sean O’Connell in the semifinals of the PFL Light Heavyweight Playoffs later that night.

PFL 9 will also feature a set of alternate bouts for each division. Should a competitor be unable to compete in a semifinal bout, the winner of the alternate bout will take their place. In a Lightweight alternate bout, Ramsey Nijem faces Yuki Kawana, while former Bellator Middleweight Champion Brandon Halsey faces Ronny Markes in a Light Heavyweight alternate bout.

Each quarterfinals bout will be two, five-minute rounds, while each semifinal bout will be three, five-minute rounds. The winners of each semifinal bout will advance to the finals at the 2018 PFL Championships in New York City, NY on December 31st. Each tournament champion will walk away with a championship prize of $1 million each.

PFL 9 takes place on Saturday, October 13th at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA. Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $10. Prelim bouts from PFL 9 will stream live on Facebook Watch at 3:45 PM PDT. Main card bouts from PFL 9 air live on NBC Sports Network at 6:00 PM PDT.

